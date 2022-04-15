Scientists Believe Melting of Antarctica's Large Ice Shelf Could Be Caused by 'Rivers in the Sky'

https://sputniknews.com/20220415/scientists-believe-melting-of-antarcticas-large-ice-shelf-could-be-caused-by-rivers-in-the-sky-1094773403.html

An international group of scientists believes it has found a reasonable explanation for the process of melting and breaking off of the ice shelf from the Antarctic Peninsula, and the so-called "rivers in the sky" play an important role in this, newly published research in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment has suggested.As a giant ice sheet about the size of Los Angeles crumbled last month, scientists noted they were not sure what role extreme temperatures played in the event, but the heat rushed in through what is known as an atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that transports warm air and water vapor from the tropics to other parts of the Earth.The authors of the study used algorithms, climate models, and satellite observations to find that between 2000 and 2020, atmospheric rivers triggered 60% of the peninsula's calving events (when an iceberg breaks off an ice shelf or glacier).The study suggests that those so-called "rivers in the sky," which dump rain and snow when they make landfall, are also causing extreme temperatures, surface melt, sea-ice disintegration and large ocean swells, which are destabilizing ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula.According to the paper, the same conditions were experienced during the summers of 1995 and 2002, when two of the peninsula's ice shelves, Larsen A and B, collapsed. The world's largest surviving ice shelf, Larsen C, is currently in danger of total collapse as a result of the climate catastrophe, the study asserted.The ice shelves can destabilize in a variety of ways. Foehn winds, a warm, dry air that flows down a mountain after chilly, wet air has come up the other side, have been observed for Larsen A, B and C.They can result in abrupt and significant temperature shifts, as well as ice melt in Antarctica. And according to scientists, that can have unintended consequences, such as ice shelf fracture, which is the section of a land-based ice sheet that juts out into ocean water.Moreover, melting sea ice exposes ice shelves to ocean waves, which can further destabilize the ice shelves. One of the study's main authors, Jonathan Wille of the Université Grenoble Alpes in France, told CNN upon the publication that the research discovered "that all these different aspects are actually caused by atmospheric rivers, especially the intense ones."It is worth mentioning that breaking ice shelves can raise sea levels, but they are unlikely to add a lot of volume as they are already floating in the water. However, ice shelves are crucial in averting a substantially higher rise in sea level.However, scientists admit they do not know if there is a link between atmospheric rivers and climate change, but the recent heat wave and weather conditions in Antarctica at the time were so extraordinary that they are beginning to believe the issue with the atmospheric rivers might be to blame. But only if a comparable situation occurs again in the future will this become evident.And according to CNN, while the frequency of atmospheric rivers in the future is unclear, Wille predicted they will become more severe, which could be enough to cause additional destabilization.The melting of the Greenland ice sheet in the Arctic is responsible for the majority of the world's ice melt and sea level rise thus far. But according to some estimates, if the whole of Antarctica melted, then ocean levels could rise by 60 meters, causing a massive catastrophe.

