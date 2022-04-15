International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russia Warns US Against 'Irresponsible' Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Diplomatic Note - Media
Russia Warns US Against 'Irresponsible' Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Diplomatic Note - Media
15.04.2022
“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note, originally in Russian and seen by the newspaper, read.The State Department has not yet commented on the revelation.US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US considers sending to Ukraine Humvee armoured vehicles, along with other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million, which includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armoured vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said its special operation is targeting only military infrastructure in the country. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, with many supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.
Russia Warns US Against 'Irresponsible' Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Diplomatic Note - Media

12:31 GMT 15.04.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has sent a note to Washington warning that NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukrainian conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note, originally in Russian and seen by the newspaper, read.
The State Department has not yet commented on the revelation.
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US considers sending to Ukraine Humvee armoured vehicles, along with other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million, which includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armoured vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said its special operation is targeting only military infrastructure in the country. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, with many supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.
