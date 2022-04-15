International
Breaking News: China to Hold Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to 'US Provocations'
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) requested help to... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
ukraine
donetsk
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, DPR.

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian forces have fired at least six shells with a calibre of 122 mm, prohibited by the Minsk agreements, targeting Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.
Russian forces as well as Donetsk and Lugansk militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
04:58 GMT 15.04.2022
South Korea Should Exert More Pressure on Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis - President-Elect
South Korea should more actively engage in the international campaign to exert pressure on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol told The Washington Post.

"We should take part in the international pressure campaign on Russia, which the current government is doing to a certain extent. When we are asked by the international community to participate more, we need to firmly demonstrate our attitude of respect for the international rules-based order," Yoon said.

There are many obstacles to South Korean arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to the president-elect.

"Therefore, we provided $10 million worth of humanitarian aid under the current administration, and I think we need to provide more such aid," he added.
04:55 GMT 15.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR
Ukrainian forces have fired at least six shells with a calibre of 122 mm targeting Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.
