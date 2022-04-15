LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR

South Korea Should Exert More Pressure on Russia Over Ukrainian Crisis - President-Elect

South Korea should more actively engage in the international campaign to exert pressure on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol told The Washington Post.



"We should take part in the international pressure campaign on Russia, which the current government is doing to a certain extent. When we are asked by the international community to participate more, we need to firmly demonstrate our attitude of respect for the international rules-based order," Yoon said.



There are many obstacles to South Korean arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to the president-elect.



"Therefore, we provided $10 million worth of humanitarian aid under the current administration, and I think we need to provide more such aid," he added.