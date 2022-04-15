LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk, Firing Six 122-Mm Mortars - DPR

Ukrainian forces have fired at least six shells with a calibre of 122 mm, prohibited by the Minsk agreements, targeting Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reports.
Russian forces as well as Donetsk and Lugansk militias continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
