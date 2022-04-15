Jen Psaki Reveals What Can Make Fox News' Peter Doocy Sound Like a 'Stupid Son of a B*tch'
© AP Photo / Evan VucciWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Washington
In January, Biden was caught on hot mic muttering "What a stupid son of a b*tch" after Doocy asked him a question about inflation.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has apparently suggested that the questions Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is provided with by his network may make him sound like a "stupid son of a b*tch".
Psaki made this remark during the recording of the "Pod Save America" podcast this week, with Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels sharing this particular tidbit on Twitter ahead of the podcast episode’s release.
"He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b*tch," Psaki said, as quoted by Daniels, after being asked whether Doocy "is a stupid son of a b*tch or does he just play one on TV."
In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on hot mic muttering "What a stupid son of a b*tch," right after Doocy asked him whether the POTUS thinks inflation "is a political liability ahead of the midterms".
"It's a great asset -- more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch", Biden said at the time.