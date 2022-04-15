https://sputniknews.com/20220415/jen-psaki-reveals-what-can-make-fox-news-peter-doocy-sound-like-a-stupid-son-of-a-btch-1094794733.html

Jen Psaki Reveals What Can Make Fox News' Peter Doocy Sound Like a 'Stupid Son of a B*tch'

Jen Psaki Reveals What Can Make Fox News' Peter Doocy Sound Like a 'Stupid Son of a B*tch'

In January, Biden was caught on hot mic muttering "What a stupid son of a b*tch" after Doocy asked him a question about inflation. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T15:53+0000

2022-04-15T15:53+0000

2022-04-15T15:53+0000

us

jen psaki

peter doocy

fox news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090070428_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ee5de14c3a39ccda28b1a62b87daf46a.jpg

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has apparently suggested that the questions Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is provided with by his network may make him sound like a "stupid son of a b*tch".Psaki made this remark during the recording of the "Pod Save America" podcast this week, with Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels sharing this particular tidbit on Twitter ahead of the podcast episode’s release."He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b*tch," Psaki said, as quoted by Daniels, after being asked whether Doocy "is a stupid son of a b*tch or does he just play one on TV."In January, US President Joe Biden was caught on hot mic muttering "What a stupid son of a b*tch," right after Doocy asked him whether the POTUS thinks inflation "is a political liability ahead of the midterms"."It's a great asset -- more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch", Biden said at the time.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, jen psaki, peter doocy, fox news