Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter; CNN Runs Sputnik Hit Piece

Billionaire Elon Musk has made a $43 billion offer to purchase Twitter arguing that it can't survive in its current state. 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. President Biden offers another huge payday to weapons manufacturers in the arms to Ukraine gravy train. Also, Moscow ponders chess moves if more nations are added to NATOJim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss CNN. CNN aired a hit piece on Sputnik radio arguing that no host agreed to an interview but failing to note that Critical Hour host Garland Nixon agreed to a live interview.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Sanctions. Russia sanctions are having a boomerang effect as the US economy looks to be quickly moving to recession. Also, inflation surges and China is making major economic moves.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss online censorship. Billionaire Elon Musk has made a 43 billion dollar offer to purchase Twitter arguing that it can't survive in its current state. Also, Scott Ritter and Pepe Escobar face Twitter suspensions as any narratives that go against NATO official dogma are under attack.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Marine LePen proclaims that she will take a strong anti-NATO stance and seek detente with Russia if she wins. Also, the US is setting up a new Naval task force in the Red Sea increasing tensions in the Middle East.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Europe. French President Macron, under heavy pressure from Marine LePen, pushes back on President Biden's genocide accusations against Russia. Also, Ukraine rejects a visit from the German President and Janet Yellen threatens China.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's Hands Off Venezuela, and president of the Hands Off Venezuela Club at the University of North Florida, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela celebrates the defeat of the US coup and strengthens ties with Cuba. Also, Brazilian presidential candidate Lula De Silva vows to end illegal mining on indigenous lands.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss important news stories. The NYC subway shooter turned himself in to police. Also, we discuss why China and Russia are seeking a multi-polar world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

