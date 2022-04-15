International
China Says US Congressmen's Visit to Taiwan Erodes Foundation of US-China Relations
China Says US Congressmen's Visit to Taiwan Erodes Foundation of US-China Relations
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The visit of US congressmen to Taipei is severely undercutting the foundation of the relations between China and the United States
Meanwhile, the Chinese army will take all steps necessary to defend the country's sovereignty and definitively curb all attempts to undermine China's territorial integrity, he added.In addition, earlier in the day, the Chinese armed forces launched military drills near Taiwan in the wake of intensified US activity in the region, China's Eastern Theater Command said, adding that "a recent increase in misleading US signals regarding the Taiwan issue" are futile and very dangerous.On Thursday, a delegation of six US congressmen, headed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, arrived in Taiwan on an unannounced visit for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.One of the delegates, US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he is "honoured to be in Taiwan," adding that people of Taiwan are "great allies of the United States and a beacon of freedom in a troubled region."Speculations about the US congressmen's visit to Taipei have circulated the past two weeks, with the visit initially anticipated last weekend. Yet after US Speaker for the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, the US delegation's visit to Asia was postponed. China has repeatedly criticized Washington for maintaining official contacts with Taipei, saying such actions by the US infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.
world, us, china, taiwan

China Says US Congressmen's Visit to Taiwan Erodes Foundation of US-China Relations

09:52 GMT 15.04.2022
© REUTERS / Stephen LamA demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
© REUTERS / Stephen Lam
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The visit of US congressmen to Taipei is severely undercutting the foundation of the relations between China and the United States, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence Wu Qian said on Friday.
"These actions severely violate the One-China principle and the three joint US-China communiques, seriously compromise the basis of China-US relations and exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Wu said on WeChat.
Meanwhile, the Chinese army will take all steps necessary to defend the country's sovereignty and definitively curb all attempts to undermine China's territorial integrity, he added.
"The People's Liberation Army of China will take all necessary measures to vigorously suppress outside interference and attempts to assert ‘Taiwan's independence," Wu said.
In addition, earlier in the day, the Chinese armed forces launched military drills near Taiwan in the wake of intensified US activity in the region, China's Eastern Theater Command said, adding that "a recent increase in misleading US signals regarding the Taiwan issue" are futile and very dangerous.
On Thursday, a delegation of six US congressmen, headed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, arrived in Taiwan on an unannounced visit for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.
One of the delegates, US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he is "honoured to be in Taiwan," adding that people of Taiwan are "great allies of the United States and a beacon of freedom in a troubled region."
Speculations about the US congressmen's visit to Taipei have circulated the past two weeks, with the visit initially anticipated last weekend. Yet after US Speaker for the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, the US delegation's visit to Asia was postponed. China has repeatedly criticized Washington for maintaining official contacts with Taipei, saying such actions by the US infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.
