https://sputniknews.com/20220414/texas-gov-greg-abbott-reverses-on-get-tough-border-inspections-for-cargo-trucks--1094749661.html

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reverses on ‘Get Tough’ Border Inspections for Cargo Trucks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reverses on ‘Get Tough’ Border Inspections for Cargo Trucks

Democrats and Republicans, as well as the Texas Trucking Association, have pushed back against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ‘safety inspections’ at the... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T04:20+0000

2022-04-14T04:20+0000

2022-04-14T04:18+0000

texas

joe biden

us

mexico

border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0e/1094749634_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d3088fecc564f3b9c22a6d2733ff7a44.jpg

Gov. Greg Abbott backtracked on his “get tough” border approach on Wednesday, announcing during a news conference in Laredo, Texas, that the Lone Star state would cease its controversial inspections of cargo trucks at the southern US border with Mexico.Abbott claimed that the move came because he and Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda signed a memorandum agreeing to enhance border security on Mexico’s side of the border.Stops in Nuevo Leon have cost state businesses an estimated $100 million a day.He also railed against the Biden administration, threatening that Texas will continue to use such strategies until federal solutions appear.“Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe,” Abbott wrote.In a move now deemed by many as a political ploy, Abbott announced that inspections of cargo vehicles would begin in response to the federal government's plans to end Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion policy that used COVID-19 and public health as the basis for the expulsion of migrants seeking asylum in the US.The White House previously spoke out in protest of Abbott’s move, calling it “redundant.”“Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/abbott-texas-to-begin-transporting-illegal-immigrants-to-us-capital-by-charter-bus-1094534918.html

texas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

texas, joe biden, us, mexico, border