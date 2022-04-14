https://sputniknews.com/20220414/poll-macron-might-win-upcoming-french-presidential-runoff-with-535-of-votes-1094761561.html

Poll: Macron Might Win Upcoming French Presidential Runoff With 53.5% of Votes

Poll: Macron Might Win Upcoming French Presidential Runoff With 53.5% of Votes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron could win the second round of the presidential election with 53.5% of the vote, according to an... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T13:14+0000

2022-04-14T13:14+0000

2022-04-14T13:14+0000

france

europe

emmanuel macron

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1b/1094240402_0:85:3070:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_83751f44aeee8f31a1f253641721610a.jpg

Macron's rival, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen is expected to receive 46.5%. At the same time, the latest Elabe poll from Sunday predicted that Macron's result would be 52% against 48% for Le Pen respectively.According to the poll, 63% of the respondents are "sure they will go to vote" and 10% are "serious about going to vote.”The survey was conducted online among 1,627 French people over 18 years old on Tuesday and Wednesday with a margin of error from 1.1 % to 3.1%.On Sunday, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, and they will face one another again in a second round on 24 April.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, emmanuel macron, election