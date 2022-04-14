International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet, Mi-8 Helicopter, Bayraktar UAV at 'Dnepr' Airfield
MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet, Mi-8 Helicopter, Bayraktar UAV at 'Dnepr' Airfield
Since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian aircraft, eliminating 130 warplanes, 447 drones, and 103 helicopters. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukrainian troops intensified shelling attacks in Donbass, where Kiev has been waging an 8-year-long war. President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian campaign against the DPR and LPR a genocide and stated that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet, Mi-8 Helicopter, Bayraktar UAV at 'Dnepr' Airfield

07:50 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 14.04.2022)
Being updated
Since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian aircraft, eliminating 130 warplanes, 447 drones, and 103 helicopters.

"Overnight into 14 April, 12 enemy targets were destroyed by high-precision weapons. In the settlements of Velikaya Mikhailovka and Bogatyr, two warehouses of artillery weapons of Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, a Mi-8 helicopter, and a Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle were destroyed at the Dnepr airfield", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukrainian troops intensified shelling attacks in Donbass, where Kiev has been waging an 8-year-long war. President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian campaign against the DPR and LPR a genocide and stated that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
