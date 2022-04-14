https://sputniknews.com/20220414/mod-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-mig-29-jet-mi-8-helicopter-bayraktar-uav-at-dnepr-airfield-1094753186.html

MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet, Mi-8 Helicopter, Bayraktar UAV at 'Dnepr' Airfield

MoD: Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian MiG-29 Jet, Mi-8 Helicopter, Bayraktar UAV at 'Dnepr' Airfield

Since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian aircraft, eliminating 130 warplanes, 447 drones, and 103 helicopters. 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukrainian troops intensified shelling attacks in Donbass, where Kiev has been waging an 8-year-long war. President Vladimir Putin called the Ukrainian campaign against the DPR and LPR a genocide and stated that Russia's goal is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

