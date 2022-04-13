https://sputniknews.com/20220413/some-1026-ukrainian-marines-including-162-officers-surrender-in-mariupol-russian-mod-says-1094724566.html
Some 1,026 Ukrainian Marines, Including 162 Officers Surrender in Mariupol, Russian MoD Says
According to the Defence Ministry, at least 151 injured troops among those who surrendered received primary medical care on the spot, after which they were all... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
Among the surrendered are 162 officers and 47 female soldiers, the official noted.The DPR militia previously seized control of the city's port, while Russian and Donbass forces tightened the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in the city.Reclaiming Mariupol, which is the second-largest city in the DPR, is one of the considerable steps in the special operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass, where people have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged by Kiev, and stated that Russia's goal is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
According to the Defence Ministry, at least 151 injured troops among those who surrendered received primary medical care on the spot, after which they were all taken to the Mariupol city hospital for treatment.
"In the city of Mariupol ... as a result of successful offensive operations by the Russian armed forces and police units of the Donetsk People's Republic, 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters.
Among the surrendered are 162 officers and 47 female soldiers, the official noted.
The DPR militia previously seized control of the city's port, while Russian and Donbass forces tightened the encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in the city.
Reclaiming Mariupol, which is the second-largest city in the DPR, is one of the considerable steps in the special operation in Ukraine, launched by Moscow in February.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the op was started to stop the genocide in Donbass, where people have been suffering from an eight-year-long war waged by Kiev, and stated that Russia's goal is the denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.