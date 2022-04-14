https://sputniknews.com/20220414/media-propaganda-on-ukraine-echoes-past-accusations-of-war-crimes--1094744073.html

Media Propaganda on Ukraine Echoes Past Accusations of War Crimes

Media Propaganda on Ukraine Echoes Past Accusations of War Crimes

How The US Uses Ukraine As A Pawn, French Elections Repeat Ruling Class Choices, Life Under Lockdown In Shanghai 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T08:50+0000

2022-04-14T08:50+0000

2022-04-14T08:50+0000

by any means necessary

france

shanghai

ukraine

venezuela

nato

radio

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094744048_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c3417305e32b94a673ef28617d210dae.png

Media Propaganda On Ukraine Echoes Past Accusations of War Crimes How The US Uses Ukraine As A Pawn, French Elections Repeat Ruling Class Choices, Life Under Lockdown In Shanghai

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by T.J. Coles, a postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University in the UK, a regular contributor to CounterPunch, and the author of We'll Tell You What to Think: Wikipedia, Propaganda, and the Making of Liberal Consensus to discuss how the US and NATO are using Ukrainians as pawns as part of its anti-Russia strategy and as a means of enforcing neoliberalism, NATO’s long history of using Ukraine as a proxy against Russia since its independence, and the many covert operations by the US and NATO in Ukraine that are undoubtedly prolonging the conflict.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aymeric Monville, head of International sector of the Pole of Communist Renaissance in France and Director of the Delgaand Marxist Publishing House to discuss the upcoming runoff election in France and the rematch between President Emmanuel Macron and National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen, the narrow defeat of left-wing La France Insoumise candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and the deteriorating conditions of French workers that contributed to his meteoric rise, how the conflict in Ukraine is affecting the presidential campaign, and the prospects of organizing of the working and oppressed people in France in the near future.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tings Chak, researcher and coordinator of the Art Department of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, and a founding member of Dongsheng News to discuss a first-hand account of the lockdown in Shanghai, China amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the testing and food apparatuses operated by both the party and communities that keep communities under lockdown safe, the social solidarity on full display within communities, and how attacks against China’s zero-COVID policy highlight the wildly irresponsible US response and its climbing death toll.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee to discuss the hysteria and wildly premature accusations of genocide and war crimes made by the media and US officials as the conflict in Ukraine drags on, the historical weaponization of mainstream media hysteria to prime the American electorate for war over Ukraine, Venezuela’s achievement of delivering four million homes to its citizens as part of its Great Housing Mission of Venezuela and what it reveals about the characters of Venezuela and the US, and the historic US weaponization of NATO to maintain its hegemonic control and the potential expansion of the alliance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

france

shanghai

ukraine

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, france, shanghai, ukraine, venezuela, nato, аудио, radio, radio sputnik