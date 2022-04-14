https://sputniknews.com/20220414/book-jill-biden-yelled-my-husband-is-not-going-to-die-kicked-priest-out-when-joe-had-aneurysm-1094767931.html

Book: Jill Biden Yelled 'My Husband Is Not Going to Die!', Kicked Priest Out When Joe Had Aneurysm

In 1988, then-US Senator Joe Biden was dangerously close to death, as revealed in a new book about his wife "Jill: A Biography of the First Lady". 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

It turns out that Dr Jill Biden once had to turn away a priest who'd come to read her husband his last rites, the FLOTUS' biography reveals, as cited by The Daily Mail.The incident occurred in 1988, when the president-to-be had an aneurysm that medics deemed to be life-threatening enough to offer him Commendation of the Dying. However, as soon as a furious Jill stormed into the room, the priest immediately left and Biden, 45 at the time, was taken to surgery.He lived to be the oldest serving US president; he is currently 79 years old.But at the time, Biden was dealing with the intense pressure of his first presidential campaign, and thought that severe headaches he had been suffering from were caused by the hectic campaigning routine. That campaign failed because Biden was accused of plagiarising his speeches.Jill, meanwhile, also thought that her husband's headaches were connected to the aftermath of the failure. But it turned out that the future president had in fact "ignored his health for months", only to faint one day and then feel unable to even carry his briefcase. When he flew to Delaware, his brother insisted that he see a doctor, which is when Biden was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington.During his surgery, it turned out that he had an aneurysm that could have killed him if he'd waited any longer. He had to have two surgeries and undergo a rigorous process of recovery.Later, Biden himself admitted that he was on the brink of death in 1988, calling his fortunate surgery "a second chance in life".

