US Lawmakers Inspecting Southern Border Spot Migrants Taking Selfies Against Unfinished Trump Wall

US Lawmakers Inspecting Southern Border Spot Migrants Taking Selfies Against Unfinished Trump Wall

A group of US lawmakers from the House Oversight Committee visited the southern border to monitor the state of the ongoing immigration crisis there, and spotted several immigrants snapping selfies with the partly finished border wall acting as a backdrop. The House lawmakers caught sight of the immigrants celebrating having crossed during a night tour to a part of the border near Yuma, Arizona.One of the lawmakers, Republican Jamie Comer, commented on the sight saying that, even when they're crossing the border the migrants have no fear about breaking US laws.National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd, however, had a different theory which he shared in an interview with Fox News: according to him the migrants who were taking photographs might have been advertising the services of a cartel, which smuggled them into the country.Another US lawmaker, Republican representative from Arizona, Paul Gosar, said that the ongoing southern border crisis is of the Biden administration's making and that it was "all part of their plan". Gosar noted that the migrants, who are entering the country, are "dependent on the government" and that was exactly what the Biden administration was trying to achieve.The news of selfie-snapping migrants came mere days after reports that illegal aliens were given government-issued smartphones right after crossing the border. When asked about the allegations during a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that it was one of the methods used by the administration to track migrants - who are released into the US and await the decision on their applications - and to keep in touch with them.

