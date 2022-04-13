https://sputniknews.com/20220413/up-to-500-ex-afghan-soldiers-and-officials-killed-kidnapped-by-taliban-since-august-reports-say-1094725480.html

Up to 500 Ex-Afghan Soldiers and Officials Killed, Kidnapped by Taliban Since August, Reports Say

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan took place last August amid a complete withdrawal of US troops, spurring fears of the Taliban revenge among the former military and state officials, as well as those who assisted the US and allied forces. Refugees were fleeing en masse to avoid reprisals. In turn, the Taliban government announced a general amnesty, assuring safety of former government workers and personnel of the Afghan security forces.Yet an investigation conducted by New York Times revealed that about 500 former state officials and military personnel were either murdered or forcibly disappeared within six months of the Taliban resurgence. The paper confirmed 86 killings in Baghlan Province alone, with 114 people missing in Kandahar Province. The paper said the Taliban are exploiting the amnesty as a trap to lure soldiers out of hiding.The Taliban officials have denied killings, saying the allegations are baseless and used as propaganda tool by their opponents "in order to mislead the opinion of the world" about the Taliban.The paper said that its staff conducted an investigation for seven months, using various methods to verify the data, including forensic video examinations, local media reports, and interviews with survivors, witnesses and family members of the victims.The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic distress that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban revenge and widespread violations of human rights. Dire economic and humanitarian situation compelled the Taliban to announce amnesty, which helps prevent people from fleeing the country and enables Afghanistan to avoid isolation from the outside world.*Organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

