Taliban Bans Afghan National Tricolour Flag

The Taliban* issued a decree on Sunday officially banning the internationally-recognised Afghan tricolor flag and replacing it with the Islamic Emirate flag used by the movement.

Under the decree, all government agencies in the country and abroad must now use the white-coloured Taliban flag with a black-ink Islamic scripture reading "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet".Taliban officials are no longer allowed to appear in public with the tricolour flag.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the Taliban's first stint in power. The new authorities have not yet been internationally recognised even though the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the country's name used by the Taliban) was declared restored in December.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus*An organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

