'It's My Job to Get On': BoJo Defies Calls to Resign as He Pays Fine Over No 10 Law-Busting Party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied calls by the opposition to step down after he, along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was fined by police for attending a lockdown-busting party at Downing Street in June 2020.In a TV address on Tuesday, Johnson, the first British leader to be criminally sanctioned, offered a "full apology" and confirmed he had paid a fixed-penalty notice (FPN), which is said to be worth £50 ($65). He claimed that the 2020 birthday gathering lasted less than 10 minutes and that it "did not occur" to him that the event was wrong.The UK prime minister said that he "fully" respects the outcome of the police investigation and understands "the anger that many will feel" that he himself "fell short when it came to observing the very rules" that his government had introduced to protect the public.Boris Johnson Under Pressure to Step Down The remarks come after Labour leader Keir Starmer demanded that both Johnson and Sunak resign because they "have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public". According to Starmer, "the Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better".He was echoed by Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, who argued that the fines slapped on the prime minister and the chancellor "expose the shocking scale of the criminality in Boris Johnson's Number 10".The same tone was struck by Scottish First Minister and SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon, who said that the PM "broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it".This followed a Downing Street spokesperson telling reporters on Tuesday that Johnson and Sunak "have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices".This brings the total number of FPN fines imposed by Scotland Yard to 50. Last month, an initial batch of some 20 fines were handed out to Downing Street staff amid the police probe into claims that staffers partied in the seat of government during the first two COVID lockdowns between 2020 and 2021, something that prompted the s­­o-­­­called "partygate" scandal.Among the claims reported in the media was that Johnson was greeted by his staff with a cake on his 56th birthday in 2020. The Daily Mirror claimed police had a photo of the PM holding a bottle of beer at the impromptu celebration, although the image has never been published. The Met is still investigating up to six more Downing Street gatherings where Johnson is said to have been present.

