'Not a Bean I Can Tell You': BoJo Refuses to Commit to Resigning if Fined by Police Over 'Partygate'

‘Not a Bean I Can Tell You’: BoJo Refuses to Commit to Resigning if Fined by Police Over ‘Partygate’

20.02.2022

2022-02-20T14:46+0000

2022-02-20T14:46+0000

2022-02-20T14:46+0000

uk

boris johnson

Boris Johnson stoically batted away questions regarding his future in the wake of the so-called “partygate” Scotland Yard investigation in a BBC interview on Sunday, insisting he would “have a lot more to say in due course.”The UK Prime Minister alternated between attempts to change the subject and simply refusing to answer.Grilled on the issue for a full 11 minutes by the host of Sunday Morning Programme, Sophie Raworth, Johnson was being interviewed in Munich, where he was attending the three-day security conference.When asked if he could relate to people’s doubts about the “implausible” explanations he had earlier offered for allegedly lockdown-busting gatherings held in No 10, such as claiming he believed them to be a “work event” at the time, Johnson quipped:Johnson also refused to commit to quitting if he was fined at the end of the Metropolitan Police investigation for breaking lockdown rules.He insisted he was constrained from making any public comment while the investigation was ongoing, and then actively sought to channel the conversation back to Ukraine and Russia’s ostensibly “imminent” invasion of it.The UK PM had been readily ramping up the West’s "Russian threat" rhetoric in an attempt seen by the Russian side as a diversion tactic amid the domestic troubles his cabinet was facing.This comes on Friday as Downing Street confirmed Johnson had now responded to a police questionnaire about which parties he did or did not attend. A similar legal questionnaire had been sent to around 50 people believed to have attended the events being scrutinised by the Met Police and requiring the recipient to provide their account of their role in the afore-mentioned gatherings.The Met had previously asked senior civil Sue Gray not to publish details of her investigation into the parties in order to avoid prejudicing their own investigation.Responding to Boris Johnson’s interview, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey was cited by UK media as saying:

