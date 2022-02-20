https://sputniknews.com/20220220/bojo-whips-up-scaremongering-rhetoric-accuses-russia-of-planning-biggest-war-in-europe-since-1945-1093194861.html

BoJo Whips Up Scaremongering Rhetoric, Accuses Russia of Planning 'Biggest War in Europe Since 1945'

Boris Johnson, whose cabinet has been mired in domestic problems, has been eager to promote the West’s "Russian threat" rhetoric around an allegedly "imminent"... 20.02.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that evidence suggests Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945.""People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail," Johnson continued, as cited by the BBC, pointing to intelligence purportedly suggesting Russia intended to launch an invasion that would encircle the Ukrainian capital Kiev.Western officials have been whipping up hysteria for some time now, spreading falsehoods that Russian troops deployed to its southern regions for drills were a prelude to an “imminent” invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow denying the claims, saying its troops were conducting military exercises in the region.The scandal-mired UK Prime Minister, who has been under fire at home over allegations that he and members of his Cabinet had taken part in private parties amid strict coronavirus restrictions in the country, was speaking from Munich, where world leaders are meeting for an annual security conference.Johnson indicated that the UK would slap Russia with even more far-reaching sanctions than previously suggested, with his country and the US stopping Russian companies "trading in pounds and dollars" in a move that would "hit very, very hard".Asked whether a Russian “invasion” was still deemed “imminent”, an allegation peddled by the West that UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently echoed, claiming that in London's view the "invasion" was both "imminent" and "highly likely", Johnson responded:The PM cited US President Joe Biden as telling Western leaders that intelligence suggested Russian forces were not just planning on invading Ukraine from the east, in Donbass, but also from Belarus and the area surrounding Kiev.In a fit of scaremongering, he urged people to consider the potential loss of life of Ukrainians, as well as "young Russians".Boris Johnson was speaking after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Munich, with the two agreeing upon "joint next steps" while ostensibly pursuing de-escalation and diplomacy.Earlier, addressing the Munich security Conference, Boris Johnson told those gathered that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia would "echo around the world".He also warned that an alleged invasion launched by the Kremlin would be met with sanctions as the UK would "open up the Matryoshka dolls" of certain Russian-owned companies, stripping them of the opportunity to raise money in London.In late January, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had announced new legislation to expand the UK's sanctions regime so that “any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted in the event of aggression against Ukraine.Russia responded by warning that any threat of more sanctions would result in hurting British companies and shareholders, with the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the planned move "an undisguised attack on business" and said it would prompt retaliatory measures "based on our interests".The interview comes as tensions on the line of contact between Ukraine and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have deteriorated in the past days. Kiev intensified its shelling of the outskirts of the city of Donetsk using artillery prohibited by the 2015 Minsk agreements, said the mission of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) early on Sunday.On Sunday the Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the positions of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), but suffered losses and retreated, according to the people's police of the LPR.The two self-proclaimed republics announced the evacuation of their citizens on Friday due to the escalation of tensions on the line of contact in southeastern Ukraine and amid fears of an attack by Kiev forces.Over 3,100 people were evacuated on Saturday from the LPR to Russia, while the DPR evacuated 6,600 people, including almost 2,500 children as of Saturday, according to the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations.The evacuations from Donbass to Russia comes as DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would soon order Kiev forces to launch an offensive in Donbass, in order to implement a plan to invade the DPR and LPR.The recent developments follow months of rhetoric from Western countries and Kiev, accusing Russia of preparing for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.In response, Moscow has denied these claims, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing its concerns over NATO's military activity near Russia's borders, which it considers as a threat to its national security.

