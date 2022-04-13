https://sputniknews.com/20220413/inflation-war-crimes-accusations-gop-vs-disney-us-presses-india-1094716945.html
Inflation, War Crimes Accusations, GOP vs Disney, US Presses India
Inflation, War Crimes Accusations, GOP vs Disney, US Presses India
Inflation in the US hit heights not seen in decades in March, but is this the beginning of the end? New York grapples with a subway attack. 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-13T08:45+0000
2022-04-13T08:45+0000
2022-04-13T08:45+0000
radio sputnik
political misfits
ukraine
chemical weapons
brooklyn
disney
alabama
prisons
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094716920_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6f0402f516559881d207ee2f41318fa2.png
Inflation, War Crimes Accusations, GOP vs Disney, US Presses India
Inflation in the US hit heights not seen in decades in March, but is this the beginning of the end? New York grapples with a subway attack.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Garett Reppenhagen, director of Veterans for Peace, to discuss the latest horrifying accusations from the conflict in Ukraine, how we should assess calls for peace from the world’s biggest weapons dealer, what the US really could do to end the conflict in Ukraine, and more.Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the connections or lack thereof between bail and crime, the role of education and training in rehabilitation, prison conditions in the state of Alabama, and more.Tina Desiree Berg, Host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for status coup, discusses the animosity between the GOP and Disney, the sinister accusations of pedophilia deployed in this battle, how the left is set up to pay for the crimes of neoliberals, the results of LA’s flawed homelessness policies, and more.Medea Benjamin, anti-war and anti-torture activist and the co-founder of Code Pink, discussed her recent trip to Afghanistan. Afghans have little to be optimistic about, and Afghan women and ethnic minorities are still waiting for roles in governing their country, but activists in the country continue to fight for their rights.The Misfits also talked about the Brooklyn subway attack, Mitt Romney’s political future, cops using musical copyright to hide from scrutiny, the travails of CNN+, mice at the FDA, and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
brooklyn
disney
alabama
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0c/1094716920_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5181f285e3c4c3c9e8b14d0f93035fba.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
radio sputnik, political misfits, ukraine, chemical weapons, brooklyn, disney, alabama, prisons, afghanistan, аудио, radio
Inflation, War Crimes Accusations, GOP vs Disney, US Presses India
Inflation in the US hit heights not seen in decades in March, but is this the beginning of the end? New York grapples with a subway attack.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Garett Reppenhagen, director of Veterans for Peace, to discuss the latest horrifying accusations from the conflict in Ukraine, how we should assess calls for peace from the world’s biggest weapons dealer, what the US really could do to end the conflict in Ukraine, and more.
Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the connections or lack thereof between bail and crime, the role of education and training in rehabilitation, prison conditions in the state of Alabama, and more.
Tina Desiree Berg, Host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for status coup, discusses the animosity between the GOP and Disney, the sinister accusations of pedophilia deployed in this battle, how the left is set up to pay for the crimes of neoliberals, the results of LA’s flawed homelessness policies, and more.
Medea Benjamin, anti-war and anti-torture activist and the co-founder of Code Pink, discussed her recent trip to Afghanistan. Afghans have little to be optimistic about, and Afghan women and ethnic minorities are still waiting for roles in governing their country, but activists in the country continue to fight for their rights.
The Misfits also talked about the Brooklyn subway attack, Mitt Romney’s political future, cops using musical copyright to hide from scrutiny, the travails of CNN+, mice at the FDA, and more.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.