Run for Your Life: Watch Cows Escape From Flying Debris as Massive Tornado RipsThrough Arkansas

On average, Arkansas sees some 39 tornadoes every year, with peak storm activity happening in spring and in late fall. 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

A massive tornado hit the state of Arkansas on Monday, ripping through several communities and even prompting animals to flee fields, according to videos shared on social media.One of the clips shows several cows running away from debris flying in their direction as the strong wind rips off the roof of a barn barn.Another video shows a tornado and a thunderstorm captured from a bowling alley in the city of Cabot, with lightning illuminating the night sky.In Charleston, a tornado appeared to have turned into a dangerous windy tango.Some chilling footage from the state capital Little Rock has also been shared online. The National Weather Service confirmed that there was a tornado in the region that hit several areas around the city.A journalist from West Arkansas has shared a photo of what appears to be ball-sized hail.The National Weather Service issued a weather alert for several areas in Arkansas, particularly warning of the risk of tornadoes and severe winds from 7 to 9 p.m. local time.

