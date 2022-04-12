https://sputniknews.com/20220412/pro-war-propaganda-campaigns-and-the-dismissal-of-dissent-as-propaganda-1094684146.html
Pro-War Propaganda Campaigns and the Dismissal of Dissent as Propaganda
Pro-War Propaganda Campaigns and the Dismissal of Dissent as Propaganda
Imran Khan Removed From Office, Protests Against Power Cuts Rock Sri Lanka, The Untold History of CIA "Diplomacy". 12.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-12T07:40+0000
2022-04-12T07:40+0000
2022-04-12T07:46+0000
radio
by any means necessary
sri lanka
pakistan
diplomacy
ukraine
abortion
propaganda
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094684121_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9333f28aac9d23cd811a1b83554d06.png
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University and author of "America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo", co-host of the Anti-Empire Project to discuss an update on the constitutional crisis in Pakistan and the removal of Imran Khan from his position as prime minister, who recently-installed Prime Minister Shehbahz Sharif is and his connections to former political dynasties in Pakistan, how relations with China and India factor into the removal of Imran Khan and how those relationships may evolve under the new political establishment, and what Khan's removal means for US involvement in the region.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Indi Samarjiva to discuss recent protests in Sri Lanka over power cuts and the recent history of neoliberalism in Sri Lanka that contributed to the current crisis, how that neoliberalism restricted Sri Lanka's ability to develop its productive capacity and left it vulnerable to exploitative loans, Sri Lanka's democratic socialist past and how recent protests have differed from previous protest movements in their demands for a return to that system, and the impacts of climate change runaway economic growth in the global north on Sri Lanka and the global south.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the history of backchannel diplomacy conducted by the CIA and how it has been used to leverage US hegemony around the globe, how these backchannel diplomacy manoeuvres are often detrimental to relations with other countries and why open and honest diplomacy is needed, and how these attempts at diplomacy have exemplified the chauvinistic attitude that the US carries toward the rest of the world.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the indictment of Lizelle Hererra on charges of murder after going to the hospital due to complications from a self-induced abortion and how the attack on reproductive justice nationwide is part of a broader attack on women, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the recent history of NATO around the globe presents an existential threat to any countries that refuse to submit to the boot of US imperialism, the narrative that the "international community" has uniformly condemned Russia for its "invasion" of Ukraine, and how the propaganda machine waves off perspectives and opinions based in reality as conspiracies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
sri lanka
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094684121_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_62ffe5c0cb26d971d9d90ce7837cf311.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
radio, by any means necessary, sri lanka, pakistan, diplomacy, ukraine, abortion, propaganda, аудио, radio sputnik
Pro-War Propaganda Campaigns and the Dismissal of Dissent as Propaganda
07:40 GMT 12.04.2022 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 12.04.2022)
Imran Khan Removed From Office, Protests Against Power Cuts Rock Sri Lanka, The Untold History of CIA "Diplomacy".
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University and author of "America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo", co-host of the Anti-Empire Project to discuss an update on the constitutional crisis in Pakistan and the removal of Imran Khan from his position as prime minister, who recently-installed Prime Minister Shehbahz Sharif is and his connections to former political dynasties in Pakistan, how relations with China and India factor into the removal of Imran Khan and how those relationships may evolve under the new political establishment, and what Khan's removal means for US involvement in the region.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Indi Samarjiva to discuss recent protests in Sri Lanka over power cuts and the recent history of neoliberalism in Sri Lanka that contributed to the current crisis, how that neoliberalism restricted Sri Lanka's ability to develop its productive capacity and left it vulnerable to exploitative loans, Sri Lanka's democratic socialist past and how recent protests have differed from previous protest movements in their demands for a return to that system, and the impacts of climate change runaway economic growth in the global north on Sri Lanka and the global south.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the history of backchannel diplomacy conducted by the CIA and how it has been used to leverage US hegemony around the globe, how these backchannel diplomacy manoeuvres are often detrimental to relations with other countries and why open and honest diplomacy is needed, and how these attempts at diplomacy have exemplified the chauvinistic attitude that the US carries toward the rest of the world.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the indictment of Lizelle Hererra on charges of murder after going to the hospital due to complications from a self-induced abortion and how the attack on reproductive justice nationwide is part of a broader attack on women, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the recent history of NATO around the globe presents an existential threat to any countries that refuse to submit to the boot of US imperialism, the narrative that the "international community" has uniformly condemned Russia for its "invasion" of Ukraine, and how the propaganda machine waves off perspectives and opinions based in reality as conspiracies.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com