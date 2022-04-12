https://sputniknews.com/20220412/photo-of-ukrainian-opposition-leader-medvedchuk-in-handcuffs-shared-on-zelenskys-telegram-channel-1094714217.html

Photo of Ukrainian Opposition Leader Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensky’s Telegram Channel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A photo of detained Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform — For Life, has been...

"A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU [the Security Service of Ukraine]. Well done! Details will be revealed later," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel and shared the photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs.Shortly after, the head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, confirmed Medvedchuk's detention, adding that it was done on behalf of Zelensky.According to Bakanov, who is quoted as saying in the service's social media posts, the counterintelligence officers and investigators were "carrying out an order" of Zelensky, and thus "proved their professionalism and carried out this lightning-fast and unsafe multi-level operation to detain the still people's deputy Medvedchuk."The SBU also published another photo of the detained politician in handcuffs.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he can not confirm if reports about the detention of Medvedchuk are true.In mid-March, a Ukrainian court allowed Medvedchuk's arrest, the State Bureau of Investigations said back then.A fellow member of the politician's party, Illia Kyva, who was previously stripped of his parliamentary mandate for criticizing Zelensky, claimed last month that the Ukrainian Security Service's counterintelligence department planned Medvedchuk's assassination.Also in March, in a controversial move, Zelensky banned all opposition parties for the duration of martial law, including Medvedchuk's party.On October 8, 2021, Ukrainian law enforcement officers charged Medvedchuk with a treason and assistance to terrorism.According to the head of the SBU, in 2014, Medvedchuk organized the supply of coal from the territory of the Donbass breakaway republics in collusion with the top leadership of Ukraine. The court decided to impose a measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in the form of house arrest.Medvedchuk is a defendant in another case in his country - the politician and his fellow party member Taras Kozak are suspected of treason and embezzlement of national resources in Crimea. The Kiev court initially placed Medvedchuk under round-the-clock house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet, but was later put under a personal obligation measure. He was also required to appear before the court on the first notice and not leave the territory of Ukraine.The leader of the party adamantly rejected any accusations placed against him, instead linking them to political persecution.

