Ukraine President Bans Opposition Political Parties; Assad Visits UAE

Ukraine President Bans Opposition Political Parties; Assad Visits UAE

President Zelensky has banned 11 opposition parties and combined all television channels in what may be a futile move as his government loses massive amounts... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

President Zelensky has banned 11 opposition parties and combined all television channels in what may be a futile move as his government loses massive amounts of territory to the Russian army.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine rejects Russia's call to surrender Mariupol. Also, President Zelensky has banned 11 opposition parties and combined all television channels in what may be a futile move as his government loses massive amounts of territory to the Russian army.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US attempt to pit China against Russia is falling on deaf ears. Also, the Indian Prime Minister is following suit as he adheres to an autonomous foreign policy.Keith Mackey, owner of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification and safety/compliance, joins us to discuss the Boeing 737 crash. A Boeing 737 descended from 29,000 feet and crashed in China, likely killing all aboard.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the future of Ukraine. It is clear that the ideological and political divisions in Ukraine will make it difficult to fix. We discuss how the state is reinstituted and whether parts of it will remain autonomous.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Syrian President Assad's visit to the UAE marks a turning point in the history of the Middle East. The US empire has been stopped in its tracks in an attempt to overthrow a government and destroy an established state.Dr. Colin Campbell, a Washington, DC, news correspondent, joins us to discuss the Powell doctrine. We discuss the history of Colin Powell's foreign policy doctrine, the destructive nature of ignoring it regarding Iraq, and how it is relative to current foreign policy.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. The Iran nuclear deal seems close to a resolution and we discuss how various outcomes will affect the global order. Also, Iran discusses selling oil to India in local currency.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the far-right militias in Ukraine. Israel is facing internal struggles as lawmakers in the Knesset attack President Zelensky for rewriting Holocaust history in favor of Ukraine. Also, we discuss NATO's history with the Nazis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

