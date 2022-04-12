https://sputniknews.com/20220412/bye-bye-blues-non-conventional-method-to-tackle-depression-revealed-1094693789.html

Bye-Bye Blues? Non-Conventional Method to Tackle Depression Revealed

Using psychedelic mushrooms could be part of an alternative effort to treat depression because psilocybin works differently from regular antidepressants, a new study has confirmed.He added that in previous studies the researchers "had seen a similar effect in the brain when people were scanned whilst on a psychedelic, but here we're seeing it weeks after treatment for depression, which suggests a 'carry over' of the acute drug action"."This supports our initial predictions and confirms psilocybin could be a real alternative approach to depression treatments", Nutt stated.According to the researchers, the new study is based on the analysis of brain scans from about 60 people who received psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression. The scans revealed patients with increased brain connectivity that was in place not just during their treatment but also up to three weeks afterwards.The scientists said that the so-called opening up effect of the brain was associated with those who reported improvements in their depression, describing the findings as a promising advance for psilocybin therapy.

