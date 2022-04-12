https://sputniknews.com/20220412/bidens-approval-rating-at-new-low-as-march-inflation-report-likely-to-point-at-another-price-hike-1094699611.html

Biden's Approval Rating at New Low as March Inflation Report Likely to Point at Another Price Hike

Biden's Approval Rating at New Low as March Inflation Report Likely to Point at Another Price Hike

The approval ratings of Joe Biden have been steadily declining since his inauguration in January 2021, with the administration's misfortunes such as the hectic...

US President Joe Biden's popularity has dipped to its lowest point, as just 42% of Americans approved his performance on the job - a number that is one point down from March, according to the latest CBS/YouGov poll.The poll showed that Biden's handling of crime, the economy, immigration, and inflation does not sit well with more than half of Americans, with inflation causing the most discontent – 69% of respondents said they disapprove of the president's response to it. The sour mood of Americans comes as inflation hit 7.9 percent in February, with the White House urging the nation to brace for even higher numbers.According to Fox News, the Labour Department's March inflation report is expected to show even grimmer figures, revealing that consumer prices increased 8.4% in March compared to the previous year, which is the fastest increase in consumer prices since January 1982.Even those groups that traditionally support the Democrats – such as young people and racial minorities – don't appear to be very pleased with his performance. Some 54% of Hispanic people and 33% of African Americans said they disapprove of Biden, according to the poll.Biden's popularity plummeted to the lowest point in March, with inflation and astronomical gas prices already corroding his April numbers as well. However, the White House has pinned the blame for the skyrocketing prices on Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the administration expects "March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin's price hike".

