Video: Mysterious Sea Creature With Human-Like Mouth Discovered on Australian Beach

An Australian man named Drew Lambert was enjoying his jog on Bondi Beach in Sydney when he came across... whatever that sea creature may be.The video that Lambert shared on Storyful showed what appears to be an alien-ish stingray-looking sea creature with its mouth reminding that of a human in a really creepy way. The creature does not seem to be very much alive, and Lambert suggested that it could be a “decomposing coffin ray."A coffin ray is one of the species of electric rays that can often be spotted in Australia. They stand out due to their pear-like shape and flabby body. They are also often stranded on the shore, so the mysterious creature might as well be just another poor coffin ray.

