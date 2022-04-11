https://sputniknews.com/20220411/ukraine-from-2004-to-2022-from-the-first-maidan-to-catastrophe-1094623112.html
Ukraine From 2004 to 2022: From the First Maidan to Catastrophe
From 2004 to 2022, Ukraine went from an electoral split and the "Orange Revolution" to a war that began in 2014, which claimed thousands of lives and has still...
Why did Donbass decide that it has a different path? How did every Ukrainian president voluntarily or unwittingly bring the country closer to the genocide of millions of civilians?
From 2004 to 2022, Ukraine went from an electoral split and the "Orange Revolution" to a war that began in 2014, which claimed thousands of lives and has still not ended.
Why did Donbass decide that it has a different path? How did every Ukrainian president voluntarily or unwittingly bring the country closer to the genocide of millions of civilians?