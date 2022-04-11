https://sputniknews.com/20220411/queen-elizabeth-says-she-was-tired-and-exhausted-by-horrible-pandemic-1094665924.html

Queen Elizabeth Says She Was 'Tired and Exhausted' by 'Horrible Pandemic'

The Queen, who appeared via a videolink from Windsor Castle, has spoken with nurses, builders, and patients about their work and their struggles with COVID. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

The British monarch confessed she was left "very tired and exhausted" by coronavirus, as she was delivering a speech at the virtual opening of the Queen Elizabeth Unit at Royal London Hospital.When the Queen asked the construction team about people working together, the workers referred to the "Dunkirk spirit" - to which she replied "Thank goodness it still exists".At the end of the proceedings, Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, unveiled a plaque on the Queen's behalf to declare the unit open.Queen Elizabeth, who turns 96 this month, was diagnosed with coronavirus in February and had what Buckingham Palace described as "mild cold-like symptoms". The Queen has been using a walking stick over the past few months, and even prior to February she had to scale back her activities, with other members of the Royal Family representing her at public events.

