Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

On 10 February, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. According to the palace, she is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the coming week.Prior to that, the Queen met with the heir to the British throne, 73-year-old Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 10 February. Charles has since returned to work.The Queen has been reportedly vaccinated three times. She received her first jab in January 2021 and her second jab in March and according to reports, she received booster jab in October.In October 2021, the queen had spent a night in hospital for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.On 6 February, the queen became the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years.Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926. She ascended the throne in 1952, and her coronation took place in 1953. The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021; he was 99 years old.

