McCarthy Dismisses GOP Calls for Biden's Impeachment, Warns Against Politicizing Process

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to throw support behind his GOP colleagues’ meek calls for articles of impeachment to be brought against US President Joe Biden.Murphy argued that US lawmakers’ hesitance to form a united front on the introduction of impeachment articles stemmed from a lack of confidence in US Vice President Kamala Harris.In addition to Murphy, Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL.) and Bob Gibbs (R-OH) have all pushed for the process to be introduced against Biden.As of late, impeachment calls substantially peaked around the time of Biden’s botched pullout of US forces from Kabul, Afghanistan. The rushed departure of US forces led to the deaths of 11 US Marines, one US Navy corpsman, and a US Army soldier. Afghan civilian casualties included an excess of 100 deaths and 100 injuries.Former US President Donald Trump was notably impeached twice during his four-year stint.On December 18, 2019, a Democrat-led House voted in favor of charging Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The counts came amid allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain.The Republican-controlled Senate later moved to acquit the US president of the charges.Trump would go on to become the first US president to be impeached twice–a feat achieved when he was slapped with an “incitement of insurrection” charge related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. The Senate, in a repeat move, acquitted Trump of the charge.

