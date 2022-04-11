International
McCarthy Dismisses GOP Calls for Biden's Impeachment, Warns Against Politicizing Process
McCarthy Dismisses GOP Calls for Biden’s Impeachment, Warns Against Politicizing Process
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) has proclaimed that he believes members of Congress are being hesitant to act on so-called 'impeachable offenses' committed by US President Joe Biden.
kevin mccarthy
us house of representatives
gop
republicans
impeachment
trump administration
biden administration
joe biden
donald trump
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to throw support behind his GOP colleagues’ meek calls for articles of impeachment to be brought against US President Joe Biden.Murphy argued that US lawmakers’ hesitance to form a united front on the introduction of impeachment articles stemmed from a lack of confidence in US Vice President Kamala Harris.In addition to Murphy, Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL.) and Bob Gibbs (R-OH) have all pushed for the process to be introduced against Biden.As of late, impeachment calls substantially peaked around the time of Biden’s botched pullout of US forces from Kabul, Afghanistan. The rushed departure of US forces led to the deaths of 11 US Marines, one US Navy corpsman, and a US Army soldier. Afghan civilian casualties included an excess of 100 deaths and 100 injuries.Former US President Donald Trump was notably impeached twice during his four-year stint.On December 18, 2019, a Democrat-led House voted in favor of charging Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The counts came amid allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain.The Republican-controlled Senate later moved to acquit the US president of the charges.Trump would go on to become the first US president to be impeached twice–a feat achieved when he was slapped with an “incitement of insurrection” charge related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. The Senate, in a repeat move, acquitted Trump of the charge.
McCarthy Dismisses GOP Calls for Biden’s Impeachment, Warns Against Politicizing Process

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) has proclaimed that he believes members of Congress are being hesitant to act on so-called 'impeachable offenses' committed by US President Joe Biden. Murphy is one of several lawmakers recently endorsed by Trump following their objections to the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to throw support behind his GOP colleagues’ meek calls for articles of impeachment to be brought against US President Joe Biden.
“Look, one thing we learned that the Democrats did is they – they used impeachment for political reasons,” the House Minority Leader told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, following up a clip from Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC).
Murphy argued that US lawmakers’ hesitance to form a united front on the introduction of impeachment articles stemmed from a lack of confidence in US Vice President Kamala Harris.
“We believe in the rule of law,” McCarthy said. “We’re not going to pick and choose just because somebody has power. We’re going to uphold the law. At any time, if someone breaks the law and the ramification becomes impeachment, we would move towards that. But we’re not going to use it for political purposes.”
In addition to Murphy, Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL.) and Bob Gibbs (R-OH) have all pushed for the process to be introduced against Biden.
As of late, impeachment calls substantially peaked around the time of Biden’s botched pullout of US forces from Kabul, Afghanistan. The rushed departure of US forces led to the deaths of 11 US Marines, one US Navy corpsman, and a US Army soldier. Afghan civilian casualties included an excess of 100 deaths and 100 injuries.
Former US President Donald Trump was notably impeached twice during his four-year stint.
On December 18, 2019, a Democrat-led House voted in favor of charging Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The counts came amid allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain.
The Republican-controlled Senate later moved to acquit the US president of the charges.
Trump would go on to become the first US president to be impeached twice–a feat achieved when he was slapped with an “incitement of insurrection” charge related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. The Senate, in a repeat move, acquitted Trump of the charge.
