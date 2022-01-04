https://sputniknews.com/20220104/cruz-gop-has-multiple-grounds-to-consider-for-impeachment-of-biden-if-republicans-win-house--1092025270.html

Cruz: GOP Has 'Multiple Grounds to Consider for Impeachment of Biden,' if Republicans Win House

In 2021, US lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeached then-US President with a 232-197 vote, making Trump the first president in the nation's history... 04.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) believes there are "multiple grounds" for the impeachment of US President Joe Biden, especially following a historic two impeachments for Trump, according to the American lawmaker's recent remarks.The move would require Republicans to win a House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. Speaking to conservative political commentator Michael Knowles, Cruz claimed that he is "very optimistic" about the GOP's position ahead of the November election. He declared that Republicans have a 90% chance of taking the House majority in 2022, although chances "may even be higher than that."Cruz was less optimistic about the GOP taking control of the US Senate, which is presently comprised of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. "I put our odds at 50/50," he said. The US senator from Texas claimed that Democrats had "crossed the line" by bringing Trump up on multiple impeachment charges during his presidency. During Trump's first impeachment, in December 2019, the House voted in favor of impeaching him on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The second impeachment saw an 'incitement of insurrection' charge from the House, which found that Trump had incited his supporters prior to their storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021. In both cases, the GOP-majority US Senate voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment article(s) adopted by the House.According to Cruz, who was born in Canada, one potential article of impeachment against Biden could relate to what the former characterized as the latter's "utter lawlessness" of the presidential administration's "refusal to enforce the [US-Mexico] border." Cruz and other Republicans have been consistently critical of Biden's handling of the US southern border crisis amid a surge of migrant detentions. In March 2021, Cruz tweeted several images from a migrant detention facility in Donna, Texas, showing overcrowding of children and teens in the center. At the time, Cruz called the situation "a humanitarian and public health crisis." Following a recent court order, the Biden administration reinstated a Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which forces non-Mexican asylum seekers at the southern US border to be returned to Mexico as immigration officials review their claims. Biden previously critiqued the policy as a "dangerous" and "inhumane" immigration program.

