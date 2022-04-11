https://sputniknews.com/20220411/head-of-sputnik-meedia-slams-accusations-against-her-as-estonian-court-bans-her-from-leaving-1094665033.html

Head of Sputnik Meedia Slams Claims Against Her as Estonian Court Bans Journo From Leaving Country

Head of Sputnik Meedia Slams Claims Against Her as Estonian Court Bans Journo From Leaving Country

Previously, Estonian prosecutors demanded the arrest of the journalist, claiming that she had breached international sanctions. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T08:07+0000

2022-04-11T08:07+0000

2022-04-11T08:36+0000

estonia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The head of Sputnik Meedia, Elena Cherysheva, stated on Monday that she was banned by a court from leaving Estonia, slamming all the accusations against her as absurd.Cherysheva said she faced the court hearing after a 16-hour search, adding that the authorities seized her devices, phones, and cash.The Estonian authorities alleged that Cherysheva and her colleague Mati-Dmitry Terestala were violating international sanctions by maintaining the work of Sputnik Meedia, which was targeted by sanctions on 1 March 2022. They also claimed that the journalists made up to 350,000 euros accessible to a sanctioned person.The Russian Foreign Ministry has already lambasted those accusations, saying that it is part of a "state-imposed terror" campaign against Russian journalists in Estonia.Cherysheva noted that the website is closing due to pressure from Estonian banks and authorities. She said that banks have been regularly freezing accounts belonging to Sputnik Meedia, while employees have been on the receiving end of multiple threats.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

estonia