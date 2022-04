https://sputniknews.com/20220408/estonian-authorities-release-head-of-sputnik-meedia-russian-embassy-in-tallinn-says-1094587067.html

Estonian Authorities Release Head of Sputnik Meedia, Russian Embassy in Tallinn Says

"The embassy knows that a Russian citizen, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Meуdia E.E. Cherysheva has been released. We are currently looking into the details and trying to get in touch with her," the embassy said in a statement.The Estonian intelligence services detained Cherysheva on Wednesday, accusing her of violating international sanctions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the accusations as bordering on absurdity.

