Top UFC Fighter Matheus Nicolau Signs Bitcoin Payment Contract
Top UFC Fighter Matheus Nicolau Signs Bitcoin Payment Contract
Top UFC Fighter Matheus Nicolau Signs Bitcoin Payment Contract

06:41 GMT 10.04.2022
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaIn this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H.
In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, the Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
Recently, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, and crypto exchange platform Crypto.com, announced a new Fight Night bonus, which the two companies say will be paid out in Bitcoin (BTC).
Top 10 UFC flyweight fighter Matheus Nicolau announced has that he decided to sign a contract to be paid entirely in Bitcoin, according to Fox Business.
Matheus Nicolau reportedly signed the contract on 21 March, prior to that he received paychecks from the US despite living in Brazil.

"Some friends support me and even help me. I have some friends who already know about the Bitcoin world", Nicolau said as quoted by Fox Business. "[O]ther ones are surprised, and they want to know more. My family has an open mind. … They trust my choices because they know I’m doing it for my future".

According to the fighter, he decided to put "everything in Bitcoin" after he learned about the cryptocurrency a couple of years ago. Nicolau said that even when the crypto goes down it’s an opportunity to invest more into it.
Invented in 2008, Bitcoin became the world’s first decentralised cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign, and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.
Today, the price of bitcoin over $42,000.
