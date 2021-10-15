Registration was successful!
Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.
Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:15 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 15.10.2021)
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.