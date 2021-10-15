Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Tory MP David Amess Dies After Stabbing Attack
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/bitcoin-exceeds-60000-first-time-since-april-1089952415.html
Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T14:15+0000
2021-10-15T14:19+0000
news
bitcoin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089952415.jpg?1634307546
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, bitcoin

Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April

14:15 GMT 15.10.2021 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 15.10.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:15 GMTBitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:11 GMTUS to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November
14:05 GMTPeople Protest in Rome Against Mandatory COVID Green Pass
13:37 GMTRussian Warship Approaches to Within 60 Meters of US Destroyer To Stop Violation of Maritime Border
13:15 GMTRussian Export Centre's CEO: Digitisation Will Help Eliminate Gender Discrimination in Business
13:13 GMTExoplanet ‘Flooded by Global Ocean’ May Have Potential to Sustain Life, Claim New Studies
13:11 GMTThey Finally Found It: Netizens Spot 'Mount Clitoris' on Google Maps
12:55 GMTIran Asks Why Israel Allowed to Run Amok With Nukes With No International Oversight
12:42 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Advised to Give Up Drinking
12:41 GMTUK Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies After Being Stabbed 'Multiple Times' While Meeting Voters
12:37 GMTKarabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijani Forces Opened Fire at Its Army Ambulance
12:35 GMTModi-Yogi Combination to be BJP’s 'Turbo Power' in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Pundit Says
12:34 GMTWhat Led to India Facing Its First-Ever Major Coal Crisis
12:06 GMTMeteorite Crashes Through Roof and Lands in Woman's Bed - Photo
11:52 GMTUS Asks Russia to ‘Do More’ for EU’s Energy Security After Spending Years Sabotaging Nord Stream 2
11:49 GMTCryptic Repeating Fast Radio Burst Traced to Cosmic Blasts Fuels Speculations About Alien Technology
11:47 GMTCanberra May Reportedly Use Ageing Fleet Until 2050 as New Submarines Delivery Date Not Fixed
11:22 GMTThe Magic is Gone: Official Wizard of New Zealand Loses Contract for Performing 'Acts of Wizardry'
10:56 GMTISS Orientation in Space Restored With Help of Russian Segment Engines
10:50 GMTEU Can Switch to LNG in Event of Unfair Pipeline Gas Pricing, German Energy Minister Says