https://sputniknews.com/20211015/bitcoin-exceeds-60000-first-time-since-april-1089952415.html

Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April

Bitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported. 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T14:15+0000

2021-10-15T14:15+0000

2021-10-15T14:19+0000

news

bitcoin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089952415.jpg?1634307546

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has exceeded $60,000 for the first time since 18 April, Coindesk reported.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, bitcoin