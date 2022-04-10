https://sputniknews.com/20220410/over-a-dozen-reportedly-arrested-as-protesters-blockade-coal-plant-owned-by-sen-joe-manchin-1094630397.html

Over a Dozen Reportedly Arrested as Protesters Blockade Coal Plant Owned by Sen. Joe Manchin

Anger over the wealthy West Virginia Senator’s personal profits from the coal industry led protesters to block access to his power plant. 10.04.2022, Sputnik International

Hundreds braved the snow and hail to rally at the “Coal Baron Blockade” in Grant Town, West Virginia outside a coal power plant owned by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) Saturday to protest the Senator’s climate policies. Organizers with the Poor Peoples’ Campaign also cited Manchin’s refusal to support the Build Back Better Act as a motive for the blockade.Climate scientist Peter Kalmus reported that 16 activists were arrested outside the power plant Wednesday as numerous demonstrators locked themselves together in an effort to impede operations at the facility.Liberal-leaning media outlets have come down hard on Manchin in recent weeks for holding up the Democratic policy agenda and he’s come to be seen as the public face of the party’s impotence. Sen. Manchin has long been a frequent target of protest and criticism from environmental advocates and local residents who view the fact that the senator personally profits off coal sales with alarm. A local resident and ‘primary organizer’ of the protest explained the activists’ rationale to progressive outlet Truthout:On their Twitter page, “Coal Baron Blockade” organizers quoted retired West Virginia coal miner Michael Whitten: “If there is one thing we have to deal with, it’s climate change. And it will take years but Manchin is stopping us. Where does he think his grandchildren will live?”Environmental activists in the US and Europe have pushed back at the suggestion by energy industry lobbyists that rising fuel prices brought on by Western sanctions on Russia should lead to an easing of environmental regulations. They point instead to record profits among Big Oil as the real reason for the surge in prices that the Biden administration has unsuccessfully attempted to label the “Putin price hike.” Across the Atlantic, “Just Stop Oil” protesters using similar tactics to blockade ten oil terminals were accused of “playing into Putin’s hands to sow discord in the UK” by a Conservative MP.

