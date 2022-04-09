https://sputniknews.com/20220409/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-mark-first-anniversary-of-prince-philips-death-privately-report-says-1094607193.html

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Mark First Anniversary of Prince Philip’s Death Privately, Report Says

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Mark First Anniversary of Prince Philip’s Death Privately, Report Says

Earlier, media reported, citing Buckingham Palace, that Queen Elizabeth II will not be present at the Maundy Day church service on 14 April, but will instead... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T09:08+0000

2022-04-09T09:08+0000

2022-04-09T09:08+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1e/1094314669_0:0:3242:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_3b09ecf55a1af6b09eeeb49b54d6efa5.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II will mark the first anniversary of the death of Prince Philip privately with her family, according to the Evening Standard.On 29 March, the Queen attended a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, arm in arm with her son Prince Andrew. He escorted the monarch to her seat in the front row and took his place among the senior members of the royal family. This was the first public appearance of Queen Elizabeth II in weeks.Prince Philip died aged 99 on 9 April 2021. After lying in rest for eight days, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral took place in Windsor on 17 April 2021. According to British media reports, the Queen was at her husband’s bedside when he died, just months before his 100th birthday in June last year. They had been married for 73 years.For the first time during her reign, the Queen, who turns 96 this month, will not attend an Easter service. Instead, the royal family will be represented there by Prince Charles and Camilla. The service will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.Queen Elizabeth II, who now uses a cane and a wheelchair, has been conducting business via video link from Windsor Castle in recent months. It was previously reported that the Queen had bought a golf cart to ride around the Windsor Castle grounds.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii