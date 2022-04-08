https://sputniknews.com/20220408/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-miss-maundy-thursday-church-service-reports-say-1094598795.html

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service, Reports Say

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II will not be present at the Maundy Day church service next Thursday, media said, citing Buckingham Palace. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Queen who has been experiencing mobility issues, will be represented by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Sky News reported.At the end of March, Elizabeth II, who turns 96 in April, made her first public appearance in five months and attended a church service at Westminster Abbey in memory of her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.Prior to this, 95-year-old Elizabeth II appeared at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal British Legion in October last year, and for the first time used a walking stick publicly.

