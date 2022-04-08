https://sputniknews.com/20220408/uk-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-miss-maundy-thursday-church-service-reports-say-1094598795.html
UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service, Reports Say
UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service, Reports Say
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II will not be present at the Maundy Day church service next Thursday, media said, citing Buckingham Palace. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T17:41+0000
2022-04-08T17:41+0000
2022-04-08T17:43+0000
uk
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094598625_0:109:3255:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9483277b177fbc3ae6a7237bcd8f060f.jpg
The Queen who has been experiencing mobility issues, will be represented by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Sky News reported.At the end of March, Elizabeth II, who turns 96 in April, made her first public appearance in five months and attended a church service at Westminster Abbey in memory of her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.Prior to this, 95-year-old Elizabeth II appeared at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal British Legion in October last year, and for the first time used a walking stick publicly.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094598625_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbcba8dc234b02436005a91c988ee36c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, queen elizabeth ii
UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service, Reports Say
17:41 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 08.04.2022)
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II will not be present at the Maundy Day church service next Thursday, media said, citing Buckingham Palace.
The Queen who has been experiencing mobility issues
, will be represented by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the event at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Sky News reported.
At the end of March, Elizabeth II, who turns 96 in April, made her first public appearance in five months and attended a church service at Westminster Abbey in memory of her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Prior to this, 95-year-old Elizabeth II appeared at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal British Legion in October last year, and for the first time used a walking stick publicly.