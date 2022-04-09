https://sputniknews.com/20220409/secret-service-agents-from-us-presidents--vps-details-suspended-after-alleged-bribery-attempts-1094626315.html

Secret Service Agents From US President's & VP's Details Suspended After Alleged Bribery Attempts

Secret Service Agents From US President's & VP's Details Suspended After Alleged Bribery Attempts

One of the suspended agents was reportedly a part of US President Joe Biden’s protective detail, while another was assigned to secure US Vice President Kamala... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T18:48+0000

2022-04-09T18:48+0000

2022-04-09T18:48+0000

us

us secret service

agents

suspension

bribery

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102073/69/1020736956_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_2acd2500b69d44b85c7cf57d233a41fb.jpg

Four US Secret Service agents, including members of the US President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ security details got suspended after allegedly being bribed by two individuals charged with impersonating federal officers, Yahoo News reports.The two suspects, US citizens named Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, were detained on Wednesday following an FBI raid on the apartment building they were staying at.The duo allegedly claimed that they were working for the Department of Homeland Security on a task force investigating gangs and violence connected to the 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot.The gifts the suspects allegedly tried to give to Secret Service agents reportedly included a $2,000 assault rifle, a television, phones, surveillance systems and rent-free apartments at the building where they lived.Out of the four suspended Secret Service agents, one was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s detail, one was a member of US President Joe Biden’s protective detail, one was assigned to secure US Vice President Kamala Harris’ home, and one was working at the White House in the uniformed division, the media outlet adds.The agency also said that it was cooperating with the "ongoing investigation".

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/us-secret-service-pays-30000-in-rent-to-protect-hunter-biden-1094475918.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us secret service, agents, suspension, bribery, investigation