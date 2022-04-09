International
Beach Rallies in Support of Russia Held in Lebanon
Beach Rallies in Support of Russia Held in Lebanon
BEIRUT(Sputnik) - Rallies in support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine were held in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as well as the city of Tyre, a... 09.04.2022
Members of the Russian diaspora in Lebanon used candles to create the letter "Z", which has become a symbol of Russia's operation in Ukraine, on the central beach in Beirut. Simultaneously, the Lebanese and Russians living in Tyre lit up candles forming the letter "Z" on the beach walkway in the southern city.Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov participated in the Beirut rally on Saturday.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.Since the start of Russia's special operation, dozens of rallies in support of Russia have been organized in Lebanon, both by members of the Russian diaspora and local public organizations and political parties.
Beach Rallies in Support of Russia Held in Lebanon

23:45 GMT 09.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @rusemblebRussian and Lebanese citizens lighted candles in support of Russia and in memory of the Russian military men who bravely died in the special military operation against neo-nazism in Ukraine at Ramlet Al Bayda in Beirut, April 9, 2022
Russian and Lebanese citizens lighted candles in support of Russia and in memory of the Russian military men who bravely died in the special military operation against neo-nazism in Ukraine at Ramlet Al Bayda in Beirut, April 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @rusembleb
