International
LIVE: US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/woman-with-suspected-new-strain-of-covid-19-in-india-fully-recovered--minister-1094557065.html
Woman With Suspected New Strain of COVID-19 in India Fully Recovered – Minister
Woman With Suspected New Strain of COVID-19 in India Fully Recovered – Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The woman first infected with what is believed to be a new XE strain of the coronavirus in India has completely recovered, Cabinet Minister... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T13:06+0000
2022-04-07T13:06+0000
world
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_0:233:4928:3005_1920x0_80_0_0_7e28b9e45e3697b9f8a758ffb700a695.jpg
"The person with the suspected new variant has recovered fully &amp; the high-risk contacts have been covid negative. The samples have been sent to NIBMG [the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics], to reconfirm the type of strain. We are constantly working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic," Thackeray said on Twitter.On Wednesday, the authorities in Maharashtra's metropolis of Mumbai reported that genome sequencing of the coronavirus detected the first case of COVID-19 variant XE in a 50-year-old fully vaccinated woman who had arrived from South Africa.Medical practitioners distinguish three different lineages arising from mutations of various COVID-19 strains, such as XD, XE, and XF. The XD and XF lineages are a compound of Delta and Omicron BA.1 subline variants, while the XE line is a compound of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants.So far, the new XE strain has already been confirmed in 637 patients in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency claimed that currently there is no sufficient evidence to report on transmissibility and severity of the new variant.India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began after the United States, with a total of 43 million people infected since March 2020. Meanwhile, infection rate has decreased substantially in recent weeks, with the daily incidence amounting to approximately 1,100 cases.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105618/52/1056185263_555:0:4928:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_79d091fb64abd344402b1fd94b3e8e38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, india, covid-19

Woman With Suspected New Strain of COVID-19 in India Fully Recovered – Minister

13:06 GMT 07.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINIndia ambulance. (File)
India ambulance. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The woman first infected with what is believed to be a new XE strain of the coronavirus in India has completely recovered, Cabinet Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday, adding that contact tracing revealed no linked infections.
"The person with the suspected new variant has recovered fully & the high-risk contacts have been covid negative. The samples have been sent to NIBMG [the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics], to reconfirm the type of strain. We are constantly working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic," Thackeray said on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the authorities in Maharashtra's metropolis of Mumbai reported that genome sequencing of the coronavirus detected the first case of COVID-19 variant XE in a 50-year-old fully vaccinated woman who had arrived from South Africa.
Medical practitioners distinguish three different lineages arising from mutations of various COVID-19 strains, such as XD, XE, and XF. The XD and XF lineages are a compound of Delta and Omicron BA.1 subline variants, while the XE line is a compound of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants.
So far, the new XE strain has already been confirmed in 637 patients in the United Kingdom. The UK Health Security Agency claimed that currently there is no sufficient evidence to report on transmissibility and severity of the new variant.
India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the pandemic began after the United States, with a total of 43 million people infected since March 2020. Meanwhile, infection rate has decreased substantially in recent weeks, with the daily incidence amounting to approximately 1,100 cases.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала