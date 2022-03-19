https://sputniknews.com/20220319/new-russian-covid-19-vaccine-convasel-effective-against-stealth-omicron-fmba-head-says-1094016702.html

New Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Convasel Effective Against ‘Stealth Omicron’, FMBA Head Says

The Russian vaccine Convasel will be effective against the BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant, known as "stealth Omicron," the head of the Federal...

The Russian Health Ministry registered FMBA's Convasel vaccine on Friday.The BA.2 subvariant was nicknamed "stealth Omicron" because it doesn't show up on PCR tests as an S-gene target failure the way Omicron does. Health experts have also warned that the variant may be more transmissible and cause worse symptoms than BA.1.Sputnik V is Russia's and the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, registered in August 2020. The two-dose vaccine has a single-dose version, Sputnik Light, and a version for teenagers, Sputnik M. Russia also produces three other COVID-19 vaccines, including Covivac, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona N.

