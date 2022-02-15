https://sputniknews.com/20220215/will-there-be-an-end-danish-scientists-track-new-mutation-in-stealth-omicron-1093058612.html
Will There Be an End? Danish Scientists Track New Mutation in ‘Stealth Omicron’
Will There Be an End? Danish Scientists Track New Mutation in ‘Stealth Omicron’
On Monday, Polish Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska announced two new sub-variants" of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Poland and said it remains... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T15:35+0000
2022-02-15T15:35+0000
2022-02-15T15:35+0000
denmark
poland
scientists
covid-19
omicron strain
strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056736_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c032735270ad2f048a9e37a39c02b45.jpg
Danish scientists have identified a new and more contagious mutation in a spike protein of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant of the coronavirus.According to them, the BA.2’s new sub-variant currently accounts for about 24% of all coronavirus infections in Denmark. The BA.2 variant is often referred to as the "stealth Omicron" because it is considered elusive for some PCR tests.The scientists added that they continue to keep a watchful eye on the H78Y mutation, not ruling out that the emergence of more BA.2 sub-variants may be just a matter of time.The BA.2 strain has, meanwhile, already been detected in at least 47 countries, with increasing cases in such nations as India, the UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden.In Britain, BA.2 has been described as a "variant under investigation" by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while in Denmark, the country's Health Ministry has already reported more than 50,000 such cases over the past several weeks.First identified in South Africa in November 2021, the BA.2 is thought to have more than 30 mutations, with about half of them being part of the spike protein that interacts with human cells and is the key to the process of the coronavirus entering the body.
denmark
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056736_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3a4e353cffd2fcb9f42f24a55c519c0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
denmark, poland, scientists, covid-19, omicron strain, strain
Will There Be an End? Danish Scientists Track New Mutation in ‘Stealth Omicron’
Subscribe
On Monday, Polish Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska announced two new sub-variants" of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Poland and said it remains unclear how they will proceed in the immediate future.
Danish scientists have identified a new and more contagious mutation in a spike protein of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant
of the coronavirus.
The researchers claimed in a report that the H78Y mutation is part of the ORF3a protein, which causes inflammatory processes in cells, accelerating human-to-human transmission of the virus.
According to them, the BA.2’s new sub-variant currently accounts for about 24% of all coronavirus infections in Denmark. The BA.2 variant is often referred to as the "stealth Omicron" because it is considered elusive for some PCR tests.
The scientists added that they continue to keep a watchful eye on the H78Y mutation, not ruling out that the emergence of more BA.2 sub-variants may be just a matter of time.
Their report comes after Polish Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska told the local news network TVN24 that there are now "two new sub-variants" of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Poland, which is a sign that “the coronavirus will stay with us for a long time" and “will not leave our everyday life so easily".
The BA.2 strain has, meanwhile, already been detected in at least 47 countries, with increasing cases in such nations as India, the UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden.
In Britain, BA.2 has been described as a "variant under investigation" by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while in Denmark, the country's Health Ministry has already reported more than 50,000 such cases over the past several weeks.
First identified in South Africa in November 2021, the BA.2 is thought to have more than 30 mutations, with about half of them being part of the spike protein that interacts with human cells and is the key to the process of the coronavirus entering the body.