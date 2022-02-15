https://sputniknews.com/20220215/will-there-be-an-end-danish-scientists-track-new-mutation-in-stealth-omicron-1093058612.html

Will There Be an End? Danish Scientists Track New Mutation in ‘Stealth Omicron’

On Monday, Polish Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska announced two new sub-variants" of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Poland and said it remains... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

Danish scientists have identified a new and more contagious mutation in a spike protein of Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant of the coronavirus.According to them, the BA.2’s new sub-variant currently accounts for about 24% of all coronavirus infections in Denmark. The BA.2 variant is often referred to as the "stealth Omicron" because it is considered elusive for some PCR tests.The scientists added that they continue to keep a watchful eye on the H78Y mutation, not ruling out that the emergence of more BA.2 sub-variants may be just a matter of time.The BA.2 strain has, meanwhile, already been detected in at least 47 countries, with increasing cases in such nations as India, the UK, France, Denmark, and Sweden.In Britain, BA.2 has been described as a "variant under investigation" by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while in Denmark, the country's Health Ministry has already reported more than 50,000 such cases over the past several weeks.First identified in South Africa in November 2021, the BA.2 is thought to have more than 30 mutations, with about half of them being part of the spike protein that interacts with human cells and is the key to the process of the coronavirus entering the body.

