International
LIVE: US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-senate-votes-on-whether-to-confirm-judge-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-supreme-court-1094557906.html
US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to win confirmation after over 50 senators voiced their support for her in a procedural vote earlier this week. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T13:59+0000
2022-04-07T13:59+0000
us
us supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094483545_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c71eebf60c0449f3c7f26be511d3ead7.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as senators are expected to vote on whether to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme court. Earlier this week, 53 senators, including 50 Democrats and three Republicans, indicated their support for Jackson in a procedural vote.When confirmed, she will become the first African-American woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
2022-04-07T13:59+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094483545_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_557f80d74df7cb4210255ed53482e3d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us supreme court, видео

US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

13:59 GMT 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZJudge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the third day of U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2022.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the third day of U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to win confirmation after over 50 senators voiced their support for her in a procedural vote earlier this week.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as senators are expected to vote on whether to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme court.
Earlier this week, 53 senators, including 50 Democrats and three Republicans, indicated their support for Jackson in a procedural vote.
When confirmed, she will become the first African-American woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала