US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to win confirmation after over 50 senators voiced their support for her in a procedural vote earlier this week. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as senators are expected to vote on whether to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme court. Earlier this week, 53 senators, including 50 Democrats and three Republicans, indicated their support for Jackson in a procedural vote.When confirmed, she will become the first African-American woman to ever serve as a Supreme Court Justice. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

