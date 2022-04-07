https://sputniknews.com/20220407/more-ukraine-aid-hydropower-compromise-new-durham-filing-title-42-1094538070.html

More Ukraine Aid, Hydropower Compromise, New Durham Filing, Title 42

More Ukraine Aid, Hydropower Compromise, New Durham Filing, Title 42

US President Joe Biden slightly expands ACA access, while the White House kicks the student debt can down the road. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T09:00+0000

2022-04-07T09:00+0000

2022-04-07T09:00+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

ukraine

united nations human rights council (unhrc)

fox news

hydropower

abortion

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094538045_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5eda92167f0135bfaef27cf79dc55f01.png

More Ukraine Aid, Hydropower Compromise, New Durham Filing, Title 42 US President Joe Biden slightly expands ACA access, while the White House kicks the student debt can down the road.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Dr. Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of Covert Action Magazine and the author of four books on US foreign policy, to discuss possible new sanctions on Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine, what battlefield movements show, and how this conflict might end.Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, talks about a new agreement tribal governments and other stakeholders have hammered out regarding hydropower in the US, the significance of the Catholic Church’s apology to indigenous tribes for its residential school system, and why the governor of Oklahoma is suggesting police can’t do their jobs in the state.Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist.net, breaks down the latest from the Durham investigation and leaks from the grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s possible financial crimes. He also discusses the danger of distorting a conflict as consequential as the one in Ukraine.Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, discusses efforts to prevent the Biden administration from lifting immigration restrictions,The Misfits also talked about the crisis facing the Israeli government, the Capitol fox and his reign of terror, and MTG’s latest shenanigans.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, ukraine, united nations human rights council (unhrc), fox news, hydropower, abortion, аудио, radio