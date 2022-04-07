International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/finnish-foreign-minister-advocates-return-of-detained-art-objects-to-russia-1094562850.html
Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detained Art Objects to Russia
Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detained Art Objects to Russia
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Thursday spoke in favor of returning to Russia items of cultural significance... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T15:52+0000
2022-04-07T15:52+0000
finland
art
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104502/63/1045026360_0:62:3421:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_f258dfb0eccf4fd7daff360fe3a68261.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Finnish Ambassador in Moscow, Antti Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and issued a strong protest in connection with the detention of cultural property belonging to Russian museums by the Finnish customs authorities as they were being driven back from an exhibit in Italy."Sanctions against Russia were imposed at such a rapid pace that all situations were not taken into account. I hope that this can be resolved promptly," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle at a NATO meeting in Brussels.He added that Finland "has no reason to withhold items from any museum."The museum cargo consisted of three batches which were detained from April 2-4 as qualifying for EU sanctions. It included paintings, sculptures and antiques protected by state immunity.
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104502/63/1045026360_344:0:3075:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5520eb6a15c4c5033577a9f36fc54c9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, art, russia

Finnish Foreign Minister Advocates Return of Detained Art Objects to Russia

15:52 GMT 07.04.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankA view of the Palace Square and State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The photo was taken from a helicopter.
A view of the Palace Square and State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The photo was taken from a helicopter. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto on Thursday spoke in favor of returning to Russia items of cultural significance detained during transit in Finland.
Earlier in the day, the Finnish Ambassador in Moscow, Antti Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and issued a strong protest in connection with the detention of cultural property belonging to Russian museums by the Finnish customs authorities as they were being driven back from an exhibit in Italy.
"Sanctions against Russia were imposed at such a rapid pace that all situations were not taken into account. I hope that this can be resolved promptly," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle at a NATO meeting in Brussels.
He added that Finland "has no reason to withhold items from any museum."
The museum cargo consisted of three batches which were detained from April 2-4 as qualifying for EU sanctions. It included paintings, sculptures and antiques protected by state immunity.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала