Finland Seizes Art From Russian Museums as Part of EU Sanctions

Finland Seizes Art From Russian Museums as Part of EU Sanctions

The confiscated items from high-ranking Russian Museums, including the Hermitage, have an insurance value of $46 million. 07.04.2022

A number of artworks bound for Russian museums have been seized by the Finnish Customs at the Vaalimaa checkpoint.According to the Finnish Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the items fall under the sanctions that the European Union has imposed against Russia as punishment for its special operation in Ukraine.As explained by the Customs in a statement, the works of art were being transported from Italy and Japan to Russia via Finland and had been displayed at exhibitions. Sami Rakshit, the director of the Customs' board's Enforcement Department, told national broadcaster Yle that the artworks were worth some 42 million euros ($46 million), citing insurance valuations.Rakshit said the shipments include both paintings and sculptures and are part of a movement of items between museums in Russia and Europe. According to him, the paintings are currently being held in a “safe storage location” in the capital city region.The official initially declined to name the museums whose items have been confiscated.The Customs have started an investigation into suspected aggravated breaches of regulations, with 10 people currently under investigation.Following the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine, Moscow has been hammered by sanctions ranging from finance and tech to arts and sports, as well as boycotts and penalties. Despite mantras that art is apolitical and should build bridges, numerous international institutions have chosen to halt artistic and cultural agreements with Russia, cut ties with Russian nationals, and prohibit any Russian participation at significant art events.

