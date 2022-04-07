https://sputniknews.com/20220407/cutting-more-ties-to-uk-meghan-markle-ends-royal-patronage-of-london-based-mayhew-animal-rescue-1094547584.html

Cutting More Ties to UK? Meghan Markle Ends Royal Patronage Of London-Based Mayhew Animal Rescue

The Mayhew animal welfare organisation was one of the first patronages that Megan Markle - an advocate of adopting rescue dogs - chose as a working royal.

Meghan Markle has officially ended her royal patronage of the UK-based Mayhew animal welfare charity.Founded in 1886, the charity positions itself as an animal welfare social organisation, helping homeless and other vulnerable people keep pets in the community.Furthermore, the organisation also released a statement from the Duchess of Sussex herself, where she reminisced how she chose Mayhew as one of her first royal patronages in 2019. The decision had been inspired by her late friend, animal behaviorist, Oli Juste.In the statement, Prince Harry’s wife said that on January 15, 2022, her friend Oli had tragically passed away.“In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes,” said Meghan Markle.As she thanked the Mayhew community for entrusting the role of patron to her, which “had been an honour,” she concluded:Meghan Markle had adopted a rescue beagle named Guy while living in Toronto. She subsequently adopted a Labrador with Prince Harry, and now both dogs live with the couple in California.The decision by Meghan Markle, who currently lives in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with her husband and their two children, comes over two years since she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back from life as working royals. Despite the couple leaving the UK to make a new life for themselves, Meghan Markle has been permitted to maintain her patronages.The Duchess of Sussex visited the shelter in January 2019 and again in March 2020. It was in May of that year that reports revealed that the Duchess had been keeping in touch with her patronage as it “desperately” struggled with funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.During the global health crisis, it had seen fundraising events cancelled, along with plummeting donations.In 2021, the Duchess wrote an essay highlighting the work Mayhew had done delivering care packages to pet owners facing the hardships of coronavirus lockdown or isolation. Markle underscored that "despite the hardship, Mayhew has been able to continue providing vital support to cats and dogs, and the communities around them".Meghan Markle’s decision to quit leaves only one charity patronage left for her in Britain, the women’s clothes and job interview coaching charity Smart Works.

