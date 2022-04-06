That's Mine! Meghan Markle Wants to Trademark Word 'Archetype' for Her Spotify Podcast, Reports Say
Meghan could now face a legal challenge from businesses, since several companies already use the word "Archetype" in their name - including a skincare and cleaning products business and a branding agency.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently announced her first series of podcasts for Spotify, called Archetypes seems to be very serious about this project.
According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month, in a bid to trademark the word itself - despite the word "archetype" first having entered into English usage in at least the 16th century.
The tabloid pointed out that 20 years ago a similar battle was waged by Victoria Beckham, who wanted the word "Posh" for herself, since it was a part of her nickname in the Spice Girls. The singer tried to prevent the Championship football team Peterborough United from trademarking their club's nickname "Posh", arguing that the word was "inexorably associated" with her.
Now, such an application has been submitted by Archewell Audio, owned by Harry and Meghan. The list of goods and services in the application include anything "in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women".
According to the preview, the Archetypes podcast aims to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back".
"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place", Meghan Markle said.
The podcast will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Gimlet Media for Spotify.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their cooperation with the audio streaming platform back in 2020, signing a deal that reportedly brought them over $23.5 million.