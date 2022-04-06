https://sputniknews.com/20220406/us-nuclear-sub-makes-surprise-call-at-norwegian-port-1094517060.html

US Nuclear Sub Makes Surprise Call at Norwegian Port

US Nuclear Sub Makes Surprise Call at Norwegian Port

The visit by the 110-metre-long USS Albany marks a change in policy by the Norwegian armed forces, which has stopped informing about port calls by... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T06:21+0000

2022-04-06T06:21+0000

2022-04-06T06:21+0000

nato

military & intelligence

norway

arctic

nuclear submarines

navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080286201_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_055f437738224f3c34b0cd59ba3e7c76.jpg

The nuclear-powered submarine USS Albany has arrived in the harbour of Tromso in northern Norway in an unannounced visit. Nor is it known how long it will stay, national broadcaster NRK has reported.Elisabeth Eikeland at the Norwegian armed forces' operational headquarters described the visit as "operational activity". According to her, the port call was not announced in advance like previous ones due to recent information restrictions. Likewise, she refused to comment on the duration of the visit.The port of Tonsnes in Tromso has received several nuclear submarines over the last year, polarising Norwegian society. In the past, the Norwegian military has always warned the public before the controversial submarine visits. According to Eikeland, no public meetings could be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the military chose to be more open about it.The 110-metre-long USS Albany is a Los Angeles class attack submarine, which forms the backbone of the US Navy's submarine force. A total of 62 submarines of this class has been built, of which 41 are still in active service.Tromso, Western Europe's largest city above the Arctic Circle, is one of the Norwegian cities whose duty it is to receive Allied boats, and Tonsnes is one of two ports in Norway to receive NATO's nuclear-powered vessels, even though the municipality initially said no.The city's contentious arrangement to receive nuclear-powered vessels has provoked reactions in Tromso. In January, demonstrations were held amid a port call by the USS Washington, because locals were anxious of a nuclear accident or leakage.The reason for the strong reactions was that Tromso municipality basically lacked expertise or equipment to handle a possible accident with radioactive leakage that would entail health issues, death, or massive damage to the environment. Nevertheless, a risk and vulnerability analysis by the military emphasised that the government would never have chosen Tonsnes if it had any doubts. Reds party leader, Bjornar Moxnes, argued that the Defence Ministry underestimated and downplayed the consequences of a potential accident and suggested Tromso will thus become a major military target for foreign powers.

norway

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

nato, military & intelligence, norway, arctic, nuclear submarines, navy